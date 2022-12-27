MENU
December 27, 2022

Silvertips, Royals swap veteran goaltenders

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The Everett Silvertips and Victoria Royals have exchanged netminders, with 19-year-old Braden Holt headed to Victoria in exchange for fellow 19-year-old Tyler Palmer.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Tuesday morning.

Holt, who hails from Bozeman, Mont., heads to Victoria having posted a 13-13-1-0 record, a 3.57 goals-against average, .892 save percentage and one shutout in 28 appearances with Everett in this season.

Palmer, from Fernie, B.C., joins the Silvertips after registering a 3-10-3-0 record, 4.22 goals-against average and .876 save percentage during the 2022-23 campaign with the Royals.

“We’d like to thank Braden for his time and efforts in Everett,” commented Silvertips general manager/head coach Dennis Williams. “He has been a staple in our community. Braden is a model citizen and we wish him all the best in Victoria.”

Braden Holt was originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the 12th round of the 2018 WHL Draft. In 75 career regular season outings, he has registered a 42-22-3-2 record, 2.89 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and six shutouts.

Tyler Palmer was originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the 10th round of the 2018 WHL Draft and signed by the Victoria Royals in August of 2021. In 61 career contests with the Royals, he has compiled a 20-33-5-0 record, a 3.68 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and three shutouts.

