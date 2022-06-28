Silvertips promote Fraser to assistant GM role on multi-year deal

The Everett Silvertips recently announced the promotion of Mike Fraser to the role of assistant general manager, signing him to a multi-year contract extension.

Fraser, 43, is entering his fifth season with the Silvertips organization. He was originally hired by the team as head scout July 3, 2018, serving in that role for three seasons before assuming the title of director of player personnel on June 9, 2021.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and grateful to continue to move forward with an organization that has treated me like family since Day One,” commented Fraser. “Being able to work closely with Dennis [Williams, Silvertips head coach/general manager] as well as the rest of the coaching staff has been an invaluable experience.”

“I’ve been fortunate to work with Mike over the past few years,” noted Dennis Williams. “I’m amazed at his work ethic and details. He’s got a great eye for not only finding high-end talent, but even more importantly, finding high-character players that fit our culture here in Everett. Mike is a very respected person in the hockey community and I know he will continue to do a great job with us.”

Fraser has been an integral part of the Silvertips’ hockey operations, from his days supervising the Silvertips’ scouting department as head scout to more recently assisting in roster management, prospect evaluation and recruitment efforts across North America and Europe. The fingerprints from his first draft as Everett’s head scout can still be seen on the roster today, with 2019 WHL Draft selections Ben Hemmerling (3rd-round), Austin Roest (3rd-round), Matthew Ng (5th-round), Dexter Whittle (7th-round), Beau Courtney (8th-round) and Evan May (11th-round) all made appearances with the Silvertips in the 2021-22 season- a campaign which ended with the ninth U.S. Division title in franchise history.

Moreover, four draftees from the 2020 WHL Draft played for Everett this past season: Roan Woodward (4th-round), Kyan Grouette (7th-round), Eric Jamieson (9th-round) and Logan Greenough (10th-round).

“I’m looking forward to learning more from our coaching staff,” Fraser noted, “while also continuing to work with our Silvertips prospects and scouts to ensure our great fans in Everett have a top-notch on-ice product to get behind. We want quality, community-minded people that fit our team culture.”

Prior to joining the Silvertips, Fraser was a scout for the Brandon Wheat Kings for six seasons, aiding in the construction of a successful string of seasons. The Wheat Kings won the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record as well as the Eastern Conference championship in 2014-15 and an Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2015-16. In that time, Fraser and the Wheat Kings recruited players such as forward and future NHL lottery pick Nolan Patrick and defenseman Kale Clague, currently with the Montreal Canadiens. Fraser also scouted for the Swift Current Broncos for seven seasons from 2005 to 2012.