Silvertips netminder Wolf wins second Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Goaltender of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf (Gilroy, Calif.) has won his second Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year.

Wolf, a prospect of the Calgary Flames, helped the Silvertips claim the U.S. Division championship as he recorded a league-best 18 wins during the 2020-21 WHL season. The product of Gilroy, Calif. finished with a share of the WHL shutout lead with four while holding a 1.80 goals-against average and 0.940 save percentage, both of which were second among WHL netminders during the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-0, 168-pound puckstopper set a Silvertips franchise record shutout minutes streak, going 216 minutes and 27 seconds without surrendering a goal from March 20 to March 26, 2021. He also enjoyed four separate winning streaks of four games or longer, including a stretch of six straight appearances with a victory from April 16 to April 28, 2021.

The Californian netminder was originally selected by the Silvertips in the fifth round, 104th overall, in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. He holds a career record of 106-34-4-2, with a 1.84 GAA and 0.935 SV% in 149 career WHL regular season games. Only two goaltenders in WHL history have amassed more than the 24 regular season shutouts Wolf has totalled during his WHL career. Wolf was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round, 214th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Wolf won the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy during the 2019-20 WHL season, posting a record of 34-10-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA, 0.935 SV% and nine shutouts. He was also named the 2019-10 CHL Goaltender of the Year.

The 20-year-old becomes the second Everett Silvertips goaltender to win the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, joining Carter Hart who was named WHL Goaltender of the Year on three consecutive occasions from the 2015-16 through 2017-18 WHL seasons. Overall, Everett goaltenders have had their names inscribed on the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for five of the past six WHL campaigns.

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

A goaltender himself, Delbert “Del” Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.

A co-founder of the WHL and long-time General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League’s formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager. Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.

Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL club.

Among Wilson’s many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980. In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.

Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy / WHL Goaltender of the Year (since 2001)

2020-21 – Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

2019-20 – Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips *

2018-19 – Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders *

2017-18 – Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips *

2016-17 – Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips *

2015-16 – Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips *

2014-15 – Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14 – Jordan Cooke, Kelowna Rockets

2012-13 – Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels *

2011-12 – Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat Tigers

2010-11 – Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels *

2009-10 – Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2008-09 – Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans

2007-08 – Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans *

2006-07 – Carey Price, Tri-City Americans *

2005-06 – Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen *

2004-05 – Jeff Glass, Kootenay ICE

2003-04 – Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels *

2002-03 – Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02 – Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2000-01 – Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

* Also selected as CHL Goaltender of the Year

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.