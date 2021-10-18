Silvertips netminder MacInnes named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips netminder Koen MacInnes has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 17, 2021.

MacInnes, a 19-year-old product of Burnaby, B.C., made 31 saves in his Silvertips home debut Saturday, October 16, recording a shutout victory in Everett’s 3-0 triumph over their division rival Seattle Thunderbirds.

MacInnes registered his fourth career clean sheet in Saturday’s contest, and was named the game’s first star as he improved his 2021-22 regular season record to 2-0-0-0, to go along with a 1.47 goals-against average, and a 0.938 save percentage that currently ranks fourth among WHL goaltenders.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades in the second round (35th overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft. He was acquired via trade by the Everett Silvertips in August of 2021. In 33 career WHL regular season games, MacInnes holds a 20-7-2-0 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, a 0.905 goals-against average and four shutouts.

The Silvertips return to action Friday, October 22, when they open a two-game weekend road series against the Portland Winterhawks (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum).

