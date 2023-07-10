Silvertips ink import pick Julius Miettinen to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Everett, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips have signed 2023 CHL Import Draft selection Julius Miettinen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

“We’re excited to add Julius to our program,” commented Silvertips general manager/head coach Dennis Williams. “He brings an element of size, skill and hockey I.Q. that will translate well to how we want to play in Everett. He has all the potential and abilities to be a pro player and we look forward to helping him achieve those goals.

“Alessandro [Benin, Everett’s European scout] does a tremendous job identifying not only great players on the ice, but equally as important, great players off the ice,” he added.

Miettinen, an ’06-born left winger from Helsinki, Finland, was selected 30th-overall in the CHL Import Draft July 5. He played for HIFK Helsinki U20 last season, recording 10 goals and 12 assists in 38 games played. He also earned bronze at the U17 World Hockey Challenge with Team Finland, netting three goals in seven games.

Strength, reach, skill in tight. A small taste of what Julius Miettinen brings!#ForEverett x #CHLImportDraftpic.twitter.com/So8RgMSGt6 — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) July 5, 2023

“He’s a Western Hockey League player,” noted European scout Alessandro Benin, regarding Miettinen’s 6-foot-3, 203-pound stature. “There will be some transition time, but…he’s motivated to come over. We first saw him play two years ago, and watched him more and more throughout the season.”

At the U18 level in 2021-22, Miettinen registered nine goals and 11 assists in 25 games played.

“Alessandro did a great job identifying and evaluating Julius,” said assistant general manager Mike Fraser, “making sure he’s the right fit for the Silvertips. We’re looking forward to seeing Julius this season and watching his progression in the coming months.”

Miettinen will join Czech forward Dominik Rymon as Everett’s import players this upcoming season. He is the fifth Finnish player to be selected by the Silvertips in the CHL Import Draft, with other notable picks including NHLer Rasmus Rissanen (17th-overall, ’09), 2016 NHL Draft pick Eetu Tuulola (40th-overall, ’16) and 2021 NHL Draft pick Niko Huuhtanen (2nd-overall, ’21).