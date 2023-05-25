Silvertips ink 10th-overall pick Brek Liske to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Everett, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips have signed defenceman Brek Liske to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Liske, who hails from Beausejour, Man., was selected 10th-overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

In 26 regular season contests with the Northern Alberta Xtreme, Liske collected 36 points (10G-24A), adding 11 points in five post-season games, helping the Xtreme win the CSSHL U15 championship.

“I’m honoured to be a part of such a respected organization,” commented Liske. “The Silvertips have a great history and a very passionate fanbase, and I can’t wait to experience the electric atmosphere in the arena. I’m really looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, as my goal is to win the Memorial Cup. I’m excited to work with my new teammates, coaches and staff, and I’m committed to giving my best every day to help the team achieve our goals.”

“We are very excited to have Brek as a part of our future moving forward,” said Silvertips general manager/head coach Dennis Williams. “His defending coupled with his ability to create offense, his hockey sense and his compete is at an elite level. Adding those qualities with his leadership and high character makes him destined for a great WHL career and one that our fanbase will enjoy watching.”

“We’d like to welcome Brek and his family to the Silvertips organization,” he added.

Measuring at 6-foot-0, 170 pounds, Liske was named a Second-Team All-Star for the CSSHL U15 Prairie Division in 2022-23.

“Brek proved to everyone this season that he’s in the top tier of defencemen in his age group,” noted assistant general manager Mike Fraser. “He’s an all-around player who will contribute in all three zones. He’s going to look great on the ice in a Silvertips jersey in the near future.”