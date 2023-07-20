Silvertips hire Mike Field as assistant coach

Everett, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips have hired Mike Field as an assistant coach ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Club announced Thursday.

Field, 39, comes to Everett by way of the Arizona State University Sun Devils hockey program (NCAA D1), where he served as associate head coach for eight seasons. While there, Field managed the team’s defencemen as well as helming the team’s penalty kill. Under his tutelage, the Sun Devils ranked third-best in Division I last season at 87.1% success, and finished in the country’s top 10 three times in the last five seasons.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am by this opportunity,” commented Field. “The Silvertips organization’s reputation in the hockey world is second to none. Knowing the success they’ve had in terms of wins and developing players, to be a part of that and learn from everyone on staff, it’s a great opportunity for me to grow and get better.

“I’m excited to get up there and get to work with the players,” he added.

Field helped the Sun Devils receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament in 2018-19, their third season since joining the NCAA D1 ranks, becoming the fastest new program to reach the tournament in NCAA history. Seven players have signed NHL or AHL contracts out of ASU in his time.

Prior to Arizona State, Field worked as an assistant coach and Director of Scouting for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2012 through 2015. The Fighting Saints earned the Clark Cup in the 2012-13 season, and produced nine NHL Draft picks during his tenure. In his three years at Dubuque, the Fighting Saints never finished lower than third place in the Western Conference.

He also spent four years as an assistant coach at American International College.

“Mike comes with a great amount of praise and recognition from his peers,” noted Silvertips general manager/head coach Dennis Williams. “His body of work at the college level and in the USHL really shows his experience in dealing with this age of athlete and getting them developed for the National Hockey League. I know our players will benefit from his teaching and his knowledge.

“We’re very grateful and excited to welcome him and his family to Everett.”

Field, who hails from Marquette, Mich., joins Williams and assistant coach Dean DeSilva on the Everett Silvertips coaching staff.