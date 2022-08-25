Silvertips hire David Struch as associate coach

Everett, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips have hired David Struch as an associate coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I’m very excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with this hockey staff, business operations and most importantly the players,” said Struch. “The Silvertips program has been and continues to be one of the most well-respected organizations in the Canadian Hockey League. I’m looking forward to helping maintain and grow the winning culture that has been developed here in Everett!”

Struch, 51, is entering his 17th season coaching in the Western Hockey League. He most recently worked for the Regina Pats, where he was hired as an assistant coach in 2014-15 before being promoted to head coach in 2018-19. During his time with the Pats, the Club hosted and reached the final of the 2018 Memorial Cup.

He also took on responsibilities as assistant general manager for five seasons while in Regina, remaining on staff until November of 2021.

“We’re very happy to have David join our staff,” commented Silvertips general manager/head coach Dennis Williams. “He comes to us with terrific experience both in the WHL and at the international level. He has tremendous knowledge of the game, he’s incredibly passionate and has a keen eye for developing players on and off the ice. With his track record as a leader and a communicator, we know he’ll be a welcome addition to our staff and our program. We’re looking forward to welcoming him and his family to the Everett organization.”

Prior to Regina, Struch spent eight seasons with the Saskatoon Blades, rising from assistant coach beginning in 2006-07 to associate coach in 2012 and head coach in 2013. While with the Blades, Struch coached in the 2013 Memorial Cup.

Struch has also been heavily involved with Hockey Canada at a number of levels. He has twice assisted Team Canada at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championship in 2022 and 2019, assisted for Canada Black at the 2016 U-17 World Hockey Challenge and served as head coach for Canada Black the following year.

As a player, Struch spent four seasons in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades, racking up 134 goals and 151 assists in 253 games. He helped the Blades reach the 1989 Memorial Cup Final.

He enjoyed a 14-year professional hockey playing career, including four games played at the NHL level with the Calgary Flames. He retired following the 2004-05 campaign.

As associate coach, Struch succeeds Louis Mass, who accepted a role with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League earlier this summer.