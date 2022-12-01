Silvertips’ Grouette meets Movember fundraiser goal
Everett, Wash. — Everett Silvertips forward Kyan Grouette has officially reached his Movember fundraising goal of $3,000 thanks to generous donations by Silvertips players, alumni, coaches and fans!
Grouette, 17, set out at the beginning of the month to raise money for men’s health in honour of his late uncle Chris, who succumbed to an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2017. Donations to the Movember foundation directly impact the awareness of and fight against issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide/mental health struggles.
In an address to Silvertip fans, Grouette released the following statement:
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who helped me reach my Movember goal! Although my mustache was that of a 17-year-old, it still brought awareness to a cause very near and dear to my family.
Over the course of the last five years, cancer has impacted three people very close to me, and has taken my uncle Chris (prostate cancer) at 43 and my Papa Grouette this past January (liver cancer).
Raising money and awareness is important so that we can find a cure so people do not have to suffer or lose loved ones. I’ve felt so supported by my teammates, coaches, billets, fans and family on my journey.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you!”