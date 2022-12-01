Silvertips’ Grouette meets Movember fundraiser goal

Everett, Wash. — Everett Silvertips forward Kyan Grouette has officially reached his Movember fundraising goal of $3,000 thanks to generous donations by Silvertips players, alumni, coaches and fans!

Grouette, 17, set out at the beginning of the month to raise money for men’s health in honour of his late uncle Chris, who succumbed to an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2017. Donations to the Movember foundation directly impact the awareness of and fight against issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide/mental health struggles.

In an address to Silvertip fans, Grouette released the following statement: