Silvertips goaltender Wolf named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 28, 2021.

This marks the second consecutive week that Wolf has earned WHL Goaltender of the Week honours.

Wolf, a 19-year-old prospect of the Calgary Flames, was rock solid once again recording two victories in two appearances as the Silvertips went 3-0-0-0 this past week.

On Wednesday, March 24, Wolf recorded his third consecutive shutout to open the 2020-21 WHL season, scoring a 3-0 win over the Tri-City Americans with a 30-save performance.

The 6-foot, 168-pound puckstopper followed up on Friday, March 26 by turning aside 35 of 36 shots sent his way in a 2-1 overtime triumph against the Portland Winterhawks.

Wolf sits among the WHL leaders in all major goaltending categories for 2020-21, including goals-against average (0.25; third), save percentage (.991; third), wins (four; T-3rd), and shutouts (three; first).

Selected by the Silvertips in the fifth round (104th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Wolf had his name called by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He followed up his NHL Draft year by being named WHL and CHL Goaltender of the Year in 2019-20.

Over the course of 131 career WHL regular season outings, Wolf is 92-31-4-2 with a 1.80 goals-against average, .936 save percentage, and 23 shutouts. His 23 shutouts are good enough for third all-time among all WHL goaltenders. Former WHL goaltenders Tyson Sexsmith (Vancouver Giants, 2005-09) and Carter Hart (Everett Silvertips, 2013-18) hold the WHL’s all-time record for shutouts with 26.

Next up, Wolf and the Silvertips visit the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday, March 31 (6:05 p.m. PT) at accesso Showare Center.

WHL Goaltender of the Week

March 1, 2021 – Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 8, 2021 – Brayden Peters, Calgary Hitmen

March 15, 2021 – Boston Bilous, Moose Jaw Warriors

March 22, 2021 – Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.