Silvertips goaltender Wolf named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 21, 2021.

Wolf, 19, was back up to his old tricks, recording two shutout victories, as the WHL’s U.S. Division returned to play this weekend. Wolf and the Silvertips went 2-0-0-0 with no goals against to start the season. The prospect of the Calgary Flames turned aside all 40 shots sent his way over the weekend.

Opening the campaign on Saturday, March 20 against the Spokane Chiefs, Wolf blocked all 22 pucks fired his way, as the Silvertips knocked off the Chiefs by a 2-0 margin. The product of Tustin, Calif., followed up on Sunday, March 21 with a perfect 18-save performance in a 7-0 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

The 6-foot, 168-pound puckstopper was selected by the Silvertips in the fifth round (104th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft. The Calgary Flames called his name in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Wolf followed up his NHL Draft year by being named WHL and CHL Goaltender of the Year in 2019-20.

Over the course of 129 career WHL regular season outings, Wolf is 90-31-4-2 with a 1.82 goals-against average, .935 save percentage, and 22 shutouts. His 22 shutouts are good enough for third all-time among all WHL goaltenders. Former WHL goaltenders Tyson Sexsmith (Vancouver Giants, 2005-09) and Carter Hart (Everett Silvertips, 2013-18) hold the WHL’s all-time record for shutouts with 26.

Next up, Wolf and the Silvertips will host the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday, March 24 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.