Silvertips goaltender Wolf named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for February / March 2021.

Wolf, a prospect of the Calgary Flames, has secured a record of 4-1-0-0 with a 0.59 goals-against average, .979 save percentage, and three shutouts to start the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

The product of Tustin, Calif., recorded clean slates in three consecutive games to start the campaign, including a 22-save performance against Spokane on March 20, an 18-save effort at Tri-City on March 21, and another 30-save outing versus Tri-City on March 24.

Wolf sits among the WHL leaders in all major goaltending categories, including GAA (third), SV% (third), wins (T-5th), and shutouts (first).

The 6-foot, 168-pound puckstopper was chosen by the Flames in the seventh round (214th) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Silvertips in the fifth round (104th) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Wolf has amassed a career record of 92-32-4-2 with a 1.80 GAA, .936 SV%, and 23 shutouts. He was named WHL Goaltender of the Year and CHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Wolf and the Silvertips return to action on Friday, April 2 at 7:05 p.m. PT when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.