Silvertips goaltender Holt named to USA Hockey’s roster for 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship

Everett Silvertips goaltender Braden Holt (Bozeman, Mont.) has been named to USA Hockey’s roster for the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Frisco and Plano, Texas from April 26 to May 6.

Holt, 17, is one of three goaltenders on the roster.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the 12th round (262nd overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound puckstopper joined the Silvertips in 2019-20 and has since appeared in 10 career regular season outings, going 5-3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout.

“Our organization is extremely proud to congratulate Braden Holt for a well-deserved achievement, to participate with USA Hockey in the upcoming Under-18 World Championships,” said Silvertips general manager Garry Davidson. “His development, potential, and attitude are a combination that has earned plenty of attention and credit is due to him and our coaching staff to be prepared for this moment. It’s also an additional testimony for our program, and the opportunities that await players who want to perform at the highest level. We’re enthusiastic to keep pursuing that element of success.”

The 10-nation championship is split into two groups for the preliminary round, which begins April 26. Team USA will play in Group B alongside the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, and Russia, with all games scheduled to be contested in Frisco, Texas.

Group A includes Belarus, Canada, Latvia, Sweden, and Switzerland, with games scheduled to be played in Plano, Texas. The WHL is represented by 10 players on Canada’s roster.

The U.S. is in search of its 11th gold medal at the event, most recently claiming gold at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship in Poprad, Slovakia. Team USA has medaled in 16 consecutive tournaments, including six gold medals over the past 10 events.

For more information on USA Hockey’s entry for the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship visit USAHockey.com