Silvertips goalie Wolf named to preliminary roster for 2021 U.S. National Junior Team

The Everett Silvertips announced today that goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named to USA Hockey's preliminary roster for training camp of the upcoming 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, starting Dec. 25 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Wolf is aiming for back-to-back appearances in the tournament with Team USA and is one of 29 players competing for a spot on the final roster, scheduled to be announced Dec. 13 at the conclusion of training camp in Plymouth, Mich. Camp is scheduled to open Dec. 6.

“We have a talented group and we’ll have some tough decisions to make,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “We continue to benefit from a deep player pool, and that’s credit to all of the organizations and volunteers developing the next wave of American talent.”

Wolf, 19, is preparing for his fourth season as Silvertips goaltender after earning the 2019-20 CHL Goaltender of the Year Award, USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year award (top junior level, U.S. born goaltender), and the Del Wilson Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year. He is aiming to secure a spot on Team USA roster at the World Juniors for the second consecutive season. His international resume has included representing USA Hockey at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships, earning a victory in his sole appearance and with the U.S. on the international stage in 2018, finishing 2-1-0-0 with one shutout in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft, he signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Flames on May 1 after he finished as leader or tied for the WHL lead in four goaltending categories: wins, shutouts, save percentage, and goals-against-average while, was named Silvertips co-Most Valuable Player and twice was named WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month last season. With Wolf between the pipes, the Silvertips reached the top of the WHL’s U.S. Division and Western Conference with a 44-12-3-1 record through 60 games, good for 92 points and finishing the season with victories in 13 of their final 14 games, a 46-13-3-1 record, 96 points – second most in the U.S. Division and entire league.

The native of Gilroy, Calif. led the WHL in goals-against-average (1.88), shutouts (9), save percentage (.935), and tied Joel Hofer of Portland for the league lead in wins (35), going 34-10-2-0 in 46 games. In Silvertips single season history, his nine shutouts tied Carter Hart (2016-17) for third, his .935 save percentage is third highest, and his 35 wins tied Hart (2015-16) for third.

Wolf is 88-31-4-2 in 127 career Silvertips and WHL games with a .934 save percentage, 1.85 goals-against-average, and 20 shutouts. He needs seven shutouts to set a new Silvertips and WHL career record, currently shared by Hart and Tyson Sexsmith of Vancouver (26). The 6-foot, 161-pound goaltender, who was the fifth consecutive honoree from the Silvertips as Western Conference Goaltender of the Year, was last season named CHL Scholastic Player of the Year and WHL (Western Conference) First Team All-Star while going 41-15-2-2 with a 1.69 goals-against-average and .936 save percentage in 61 games, en route to the Silvertips third straight U.S. Division title.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship will be televised (all USA Hockey games) on NHL Network, Dec. 25-Jan. 5.