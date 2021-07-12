Silvertips extend head coach Williams, add permanent GM duties

Everett, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips, eight-time U.S. Division champions and two-time Western Conference champions of the Western Hockey League, and Consolidated Sports Holdings chief executive officer Zoran Rajcic announced today that Dennis Williams has been promoted to the role of general manager and head coach of the Silvertips, agreeing to a multi-year contract extension.

Williams will enter his fifth season as Silvertips head coach, removing the interim general manager title that was originally named on June 1 while adding to his duties, after helping guide the Silvertips to their fourth U.S. Division title in five seasons. He also returns to Hockey Canada’s coaching staff for the third straight year in a role associated with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the National Men’s Under-18 Team summer developments camp, July 25-Aug. 4 in Alberta. Team Canada, who has declined to participate in this year’s tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions, will feature 45 invited players for an 11-day camp which includes combined practices and intrasquad games with Canada’s National Junior Team.

“As time progressed, Dennis’ abilities with leading our team on the ice illustrated a strong connection with core values that help us address our immediate and long-term goals with building our program, all year round,” said Rajcic. “He understands, embraces, and applies the standards of excellence that have continued our winning tradition and helped our players achieve their dreams of reaching the NHL. He is connected, reliable, passionate, and committed, all important elements to make an impact as we continue to pursue a reputation as a flagship franchise in the WHL and an example of success for our game in the Puget Sound.”

“First and foremost, my thank you goes to our owner, Mr. Bill Yuill, and Zoran Rajcic for this opportunity and having the confidence in me to handle such a great and prestigious organization,” said Williams. “I am looking forward to working closely with Director of Player Personnel Mike Fraser and an exceptional scouting staff we already have in place to continue building a franchise that is renowned for development and long-term success. I believe in this team, organization, our fans, and the Pacific Northwest. My family and I very proud to be a part of it.”

Williams continued, “We’re a proud WHL franchise, and every player who walks through our doors deserves our commitment to help make their dreams come true. It’s a great day to continue moving forward in that direction.”

As a two-time recipient of the WHL Western Conference Coach of the Year award, Williams has led the Silvertips to three U.S. Division titles and the 2018 Western Conference championship in his four seasons behind the bench, carrying a record of 154-52-7-7 (.733 percentage) in his WHL career since being named Silvertips head coach on May 15, 2017. After preparing for the pandemic shortened 2021 regular season, he guided the Silvertips to their eighth U.S. Division title, a 19-4 (38 points) record, and the second highest points percentage (.826) in the league.

Under his guidance, Silvertips players have earned the following achievements:

Drafted by NHL teams: 8 players in 3 years

Signed to 3-year, NHL entry level contracts or AHL contracts: 11 players in 3 years

Earned gold medals in IIHF competition: 3 players (Carter Hart and Olen Zellweger, Canada; Dustin Wolf, United States)

Under his guidance during the shortened 2021 WHL season, the Silvertips had players earn the following league awards and achievements:

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year): G Dustin Wolf

U.S. Division Top Scorer Award (co-recipient): LW Cole Fonstad, C Gage Goncalves

U.S. Division Player of the Year: G Dustin Wolf

U.S. Division Goaltender of the Year: G Dustin Wolf

WHL U.S. Division All-Star Team: G Dustin Wolf, D Ronan Seeley, LW Cole Fonstad, C Gage Goncalves

The native of Stratford, Ontario, in addition to his coaching duties Hockey Canada in association with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, also served as head coach for Team Canada Black at the 2018 U17 World Hockey Challenge. Williams was named the fifth head coach in Silvertips history on May 15, 2017.