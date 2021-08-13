MENU
August 13, 2021

Silvertips defenceman Zellweger signs ELC with Anaheim Ducks

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks announced the signing Friday.

Zellweger was selected in the second round, 34th overall by Anaheim in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. registered 13 points (2G-11A) during the 2020-21 WHL season, before helping Canada capture a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas this past April. Zellweger’s eight points (1G-7A) for Canada placed him in a tie for the most among blueliners at the event.

In 70 career WHL games, all with the Silvertips, Zellweger has recorded 25 points (4G-21A) to go along with a +25 rating. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound rearguard was originally selected in the second round, 42nd overall by Everett in the 2018 WHL Draft.

Zellweger is the first WHL player selected in the 2021 NHL Draft to put pen to paper on his entry-level contract.

