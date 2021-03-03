Silvertips defenceman Gianni Fairbrother signs ELC with Montreal Canadiens

EVERETT, WA – The Everett Silvertips, proud seven-time U.S. Division champion and two time Western Conference champion of the Western Hockey League, announced today that the Montreal Canadiens have signed Fairbrother to a three-year, entry level National Hockey League contract. Fairbrother’s agreement is active starting in the 2021-22 season, and returns to downtown Everett as co-captain for the 24-game shortened WHL schedule.

Fairbrother, 20, returns to the Silvertips after earning 25 points (5g-20a) in 37 games last season, recovering after missing the final 23 games of the 2019-20 pandemic shortened regular season due to injury. He earned a quartet of multi point games including a three point (2g-2a) outing against the Saskatoon Blades on Nov. 22 and fired four shots on net or more during nine games last season.

He earned an assist in his professional debut with Laval on Feb. 19 vs. Belleville and suited up in three AHL games with the Rocket, posting a +2 rating and eight shots on net.

Gianni Fairbrother se réchauffe pour son premier match officiel depuis le 12 janvier 2020 dans la WHL pic.twitter.com/jQJpAdrpgy — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 19, 2021

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound defenseman was selected originally by Montreal in the third round (77th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and for his WHL career has 66 points (17g-49a), a +29 rating, a pair of shorthanded goals, and 151 penalty minutes in 137 games, all with the Silvertips. Fairbrother has helped the Silvertips win the U.S. Division title twice in the last three seasons, was a member of the 2017-18 Western Conference championship squad, and for his career has posted eight points (1g-7a) and a +11 rating in 35 WHL Playoff games. He notched career highs in points (36), goals (10) and assists (26) in 64 games in 2018-19.

He is now one of six Silvertips player to sign a three-year, NHL entry level contract over the last 12 months, joining Bryce Kindopp (Anaheim), Gage Goncalves (Tampa Bay), Wyatte Wylie (Philadelphia), Jake Christiansen (Columbus), and Dustin Wolf (Calgary).

ABOUT THE SILVERTIPS AND THE NHL

A total of 19 players have suited up in an Everett Silvertips jersey and advanced to play in the National Hockey League, since the Silvertips joined the WHL in 2003-04. Entering this season, the Silvertips have elevated 27 players to be selected by teams in the NHL Entry Draft, including eight over the previous three seasons. By the end of the 2019-20 season, all three Silvertips in the 20-year old category earned NHL entry level contracts: Bryce Kindopp (Anaheim), Wyatte Wylie (Philadelphia), and Jake Christiansen (Columbus).

The Seattle Kraken, an expansion franchise scheduled to play 30 miles away from Everett at Climate Pledge Arena, will make their NHL debut in the 2021-22 season.

Follow the Silvertips: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat (evt_silvertips)