Silvertips captain Berezowski named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips captain Jackson Berezowski has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 15, 2023.

Berezowski led all WHL skaters with 12 points (8G-4A) in three outings this past week, helping the Silvertips collect a pair of victories versus U.S. Division rivals.

He began his week Wednesday, January 11 by recording a career best six points (4G-2A) as his Silvertips defeated the Spokane Chiefs 9-3.

The product of Yorkton, Sask. produced the fifth four-goal game in Everett’s franchise history in the victory.

Two nights later, the 20-year-old scored twice, and factored in on each of the Silvertips’ three goals in a setback to the Kamloops Blazers.

Berezowski completed his week Saturday, January 14 with a two-goal, three-point performance as Everett defeated the Tri-City Americans 3-2 in overtime.

His 28 goals this season lead all Silvertips skaters, while his 53 points have him second in team scoring through 34 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Berezowski has totalled 204 points (110G-94A) over 245 career WHL regular season contests with Everett.

His 110 goals are two shy of the Everett Silvertips franchise record of 112, currently held by Patrick Bajkov.

Jackson Berezowski and the Everett Silvertips return to action Wednesday, January 18 when they play host to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena).