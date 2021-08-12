Silvertips, Blades exchange 19-year-olds

The Everett Silvertips have acquired goaltender Koen MacInnes in a Thursday deal with the Saskatoon Blades. In exchange, the Blades receive forward Brendan Lee,.

MacInnes, a product of Burnaby, B.C., will make the Silvertips his second WHL stop. In two seasons with Saskatoon, the 19-year-old has posted a career record of 18-7-2-0, with a 2.78 goals-against average, 0.904 save percentage, and three shutouts.

“Koen is a goaltender gifted with size, experience, and athleticism that has drawn attention from NHL scouts,” said Silvertips general manager and head coach Dennis Williams. “We’re fortunate to have an opportunity to bring an individual aboard with his abilities and we look forward to his continued development in our program. At the same time, it’s important to acknowledge Brendan’s contributions in two winning seasons and a U.S. Division title with gratitude. He wore the Silvertip jersey with pride and we wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

Lee, from Seattle, Wash., is entering his third season in the WHL with 19 career points (11G-8A) from 71 regular season appearances with Everett.

“Brendan is a skilled, experienced winger who has an outstanding shot, and we think there’s some real untapped offensive upside to his game,” explained Blades general manager Colin Priestner. “He had nine goals as a 17-year-old player and we think he can certainly exceed that in his nineteen year old year.”

“First off we’d like to thank Koen and his family for his time with the Blades both on the ice and as a leader in our community,” Priestner added. “Ultimately, Koen was caught in a numbers game here, and we’re happy we were able to find Koen a new team closer to his home where he can contend for a starter’s position.”