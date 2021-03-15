Silvertips Announce Leadership Group

EVERETT, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips (@WHLSilvertips), seven-time U.S. Division champion and two-time Western Conference champion of the Western Hockey League, have named Gage Goncalves, Jackson Berezowski, Ethan Regnier, Ronan Seeley (assistant captains) and goaltender Dustin Wolf as added members of the club’s leadership group, joining current co-captains Gianni Fairbrother and Cole Fonstad for the 2020-21 WHL season.

“Our leadership group for this season relies on the voices of experienced and established individuals who understand our culture, know what it takes to win, and dedicate themselves to success every day,” said Silvertips head coach Dennis Williams. “Gage Goncalves, Jackson Berezowski, and Ronan Seeley will each enter their third full season with commitment to serving our program with accountability in these areas. Ethan Regnier’s experience previously in Swift Current has integrated here seamlessly. And even though by position he’s not allowed to officially wear a letter, Dustin Wolf in his fourth year has elevated to a role as a clear leader and strong influence among our group. By joining our co-captains, Gianni Fairbrother and Cole Fonstad in reinforcing these core values, we look forward to everyone’s contribution.”

Fairbrother and Fonstad will rotate in the assignment of captain throughout the 24-game regular season schedule, with Goncalves, Berezowski, Regnier and Seeley additionally assigned to wear the alternate captain “A” on their jerseys. The Silvertips leadership group have combined for 1,087 WHL games, with five players (Fairbrother, Fonstad, Wolf, Seeley, Goncalves) previously selected by teams in the National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Goncalves, 20, earned an assist in his professional debut on Feb. 27 with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) and was signed to a three-year, entry level contract by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 14. Named Silvertips Most Improved Player last season, he ranked third on the program in points (71), second in goals (33), third in assists (38), second in game winning goals (7), tied the lead in power play goals (14) and was +32 in 60 games. Goncalves completed participation in Hockey Canada’s tryout camp for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and has 34 points, 52 assists, 86 points, and a +42 rating in 128 career games in a Silvertips jersey.

Berezowski, 19, earned career highs in goals (18), assists (18), points (36), and game-winning goals (6) with a +13 rating in 61 games, helping guide the Silvertips to a league high 46 wins before the pandemic shortened season concluded. He missed only three games as a 2018-19 rookie with 11 goals and 15 points, en route to Silvertips Rookie of the Year honors. He has competed in 126 career WHL games, all with the Silvertips, along with 51 points (29g-22a), a +16 rating, and three points (2g-1a) in 10 postseason games.

Seeley, 18, enjoyed an increase of 23 points, 21 assists, and a +11 for his rating in 2019-20, his second WHL season when he collected 32 points (3g-29a) in 63 games with a +22 rating for Silvertips co-Iron Man of the Year honors. The 6-foot, 175-pound defenseman has skated in 115 career WHL games, all in a Silvertips jersey, with 41 points, a +33 rating, and ten penalty minutes while suiting up as a part of the Silvertips U.S. Division title in 2018-19. He was also selected by Hockey Canada to participate in the national under-17 development camp at the program’s 2018 Summer Showcase and was selected by the Silvertips in the first round (20th overall) in the 2017 WHL Draft.

Regnier, 20, earned 29 points (14g-15a) in 59 games last season, split between the Silvertips and Swift Current Broncos. He was originally acquired from Swift Current on Jan. 10, 2020 with defenseman Kasper Puutio in exchange for forward Martin Fasko-Rudas, defenseman Parker Hendren, and a WHL Draft selection each in 2020 and 2022. Following the transaction, Regnier never missed a game starting with his Silvertips debut on Jan. 11 with the team going 20-4-1-0 for the last 25 games of the regular season, had an increase of +19 in his rating and was 251-for-476 at the face-off circle (52.7) after his arrival. The 5-foot-10, 174 pound forward started the 2019-20 season serving as captain for Swift Current, helped the Broncos capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as a 2017-18 rookie, and has 68 points (26g-42a) in 184 career WHL games with the Silvertips and Broncos.

Wolf, 19, appeared in three games with the Stockton Heat (AHL) before returning to Everett this season, going 2-1-0 with an .895 save percentage and 3.24 goals-against-average. He earned his first career AHL and professional victory on Feb. 24 when he stopped 36 shots in a 4-2 victory over Toronto at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, earning first star of the game honors which also included 19 saves in the third period. The Gilroy, Calif. native turned his second straight World Juniors appearance into a gold medal for the United States in January at Edmonton and didn’t allow a single goal on 21 shots faced, earning the United States’ first victory of round robin play over Austria on Dec. 26.

Last year, Wolf was named co-Most Valuable Player of the Silvertips and earned USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year award (top junior level, U.S. born goaltender), with his international resume including a trip to the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team U.S.A., going 2-1-0-0 with one shutout. The 6-foot, 175-pound goaltender last season was named Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year and recipient of the Del Wilson Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year), leading all CHL goaltenders with a 1.88 goals-against-average, .935 save percentage, nine shutouts and posting a 34-10-2-0 record. He was selected by the Flames in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft and is 88-31-4-2 with 20 shutouts and a .934 save percentage in 127 career WHL games, all with the Silvertips. He has been a part of two U.S. Division titles and a 2017-18 Western Conference championship.

The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols, to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect individuals in the community. The WHL will implement an ongoing weekly private antigen testing strategy. Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application.

When participating in games and practices, WHL players must wear gaiter-style masks while on the bench. WHL Officials will be required to wear gaiter masks when on the ice. WHL coaches and other team personnel will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.As the WHL returns to play in Washington state, due to local health circumstances caused the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities until further notice.

The Silvertips will open the 2020-21 regular season on Saturday, Mar. 20 against the Spokane Chiefs at 6:05 p.m. Streamed opening night coverage will be offered for free via WHL Live, with full season packages and single-day passes available at https://watch.chl.ca/.

ABOUT THE SILVERTIPS AND THE NHL

A total of 19 players have suited up in an Everett Silvertips jersey and advanced to play in the National Hockey League, since the Silvertips joined the WHL in 2003-04. Entering this season, the Silvertips have elevated 27 players to be selected by teams in the NHL Entry Draft, including eight over the previous three seasons. By the end of the 2019-20 season, all three Silvertips in the 20-year old category earned NHL entry level contracts: Bryce Kindopp (Anaheim), Wyatte Wylie (Philadelphia), and Jake Christiansen (Columbus).

The Seattle Kraken, an expansion franchise scheduled to play 30 miles away from Everett at Climate Pledge Arena, will make their NHL debut in the 2021-22 season.

