MENU
May 20, 2021

Silvertips announce front office change

everett silvertips
Everett Silvertips
Everett Silvertips
by
Everett Silvertips

Everett, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips announced Thursday that the organization will not be extending its contract with Garry Davidson in his capacity as General Manager. Davidson is departing the organization, effective immediately.

“Thank you to Garry for his contribution to our franchise over the past 9 years”, said Zoran Rajcic, President & COO. “Garry has been significant contributor to our franchise, and the business and on-ice success of the Everett Silvertips is directly attributable to his efforts.”

The past two seasons have necessitated the restructuring of Silvertips hockey operations, and this process is ongoing. The Silvertips remain focused on the long-term on-ice and business success for our players, fans, partners, sponsors and our ownership. Further information on this process will be provided in the coming weeks.

More News
1:57
Vaughn Saves of the Week: May 18, 2021
3 days ago
Rebels, Oil Kings swap veteran forwards
4 days ago
WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for May 16, 2021
4 days ago
Blazers forward Pillar named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
4 days ago
Blazers goaltender Garand named WHL Goaltender of the Week
4 days ago
Wheat Kings, Rebels complete two-player trade
4 days ago