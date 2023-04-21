Silvertips alumnus Wolf named American Hockey League MVP

On the heels of being named the American Hockey League’s Top Goaltender for the second year running, former Everett Silvertips netminder Dustin Wolf has been named the AHL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season.

The League announced Wolf, 22, as the winner of the Les Cunningham Award Friday.

Wolf led the AHL in all major goaltending statistical categories during the 2022-23 campaign, posting a 42-10-2 record to go along with a 2.09 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and seven shutouts for the regular season champion Calgary Wranglers.

He also led the AHL in minutes played (1,653) and saves (1,540).

“It means a lot, it’s super special, but it comes back to all the guys in the room,” Wolf told Wranglers TV. “The individual recognition doesn’t come without their help throughout the year.

“It’s super rewarding to be part of a group like that,” he added.

Wolf’s career has brought with it multiple additions to his personal trophy cabinet, beginning with a four-year stint with Everett that saw the product of Gilroy, Calif. turn in 24 career regular season shutouts.

As a Silvertip, Wolf turned in a career 1.84 goals-against average and .935 save percentage, winning 106 regular season games over his WHL career.

He won the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year in 2020 and 2021 as well as the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year in 2019.

Wolf was also named the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Goaltender in 2020, a year on from being selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.

On April 12, he made his NHL debut with the Flames, turning aside 23 shots in a 3-1 victory versus the San Jose Sharks.

“I just want to try and get better every year, and every season I’ve been able to come in and give my team a chance to win each and every night, that’s my goal, but the end goal is a championship.” Wolf told Wranglers TV.

Wolf and the Calgary Wranglers will begin their AHL Calder Cup Playoffs campaign Wednesday, February 26; their Division Semi-Final opponent is yet to be determined.