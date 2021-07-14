Silvertips add veteran defenceman Lambos in deal with Wheat Kings

The Everett Silvertips have acquired 2001-born defenseman Jonny Lambos from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a seventh round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We’re excited to introduce Jonny to our lineup as a veteran defenseman who’s enjoyed success in the Western Hockey League,” said Silvertips general manager and head coach Dennis Williams. “His ability is a great fit for the right side of our blueline, and experience in winning an East Division title last season brings a great example of commitment for our younger players to follow. We’ll lean on Jonny to serve in a role as a leader, on and off the ice, and look forward to his arrival in training camp.”

Lambos, a product of Winnipeg, Man., appeared in 21 games for the Wheat Kings during the 2020-21 WHL season, helping Brandon capture the East Division title.

In 126 career WHL regular season games, all with the Wheat Kings, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound blueliner has compiled 19 points (5G-14A).

“Jonny has been a terrific Wheat King,” said Brandon general manager Doug Gasper. “He has done everything we have asked of him and more during his time here. It’s now time for us as an organization to assist him in continuing his career in the WHL.”

Lambos was originally selected by the Victoria Royals in the third round (49th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft before being acquired by Brandon in January of 2018.