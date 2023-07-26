MENU
July 26, 2023

Silvertips acquire veteran forward Patton from Royals

Chris Wahl
by
Keith Dwiggins

The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Teague Patton from the Victoria Royals in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday morning.

Patton, from Kelowna, B.C., enters his 20-year-old WHL season having finished second among Royals scoring leaders in 2022-23 with 49 points (16G-33A) in 68 games. His 33 assists were the most of any Victoria player this past season.

“Teague brings healthy competition to our lineup,” said Silvertips general manager / head coach Dennis Williams. “He’s had individual success in Victoria and has been in a leadership role.

“We were looking to add another 20-year-old to elevate our upcoming camp and provide good, healthy competition. Teague has a good opportunity to step in grow with our team.”

Originally signed by the Medicine Hat Tigers in September of 2019, the 5-foot-9, 169-pound forward has totalled 74 points (28G-46A) in 146 WHL regular season contests with the Tigers and Royals.

