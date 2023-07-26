Silvertips acquire veteran forward Patton from Royals

The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Teague Patton from the Victoria Royals in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday morning.

Patton, from Kelowna, B.C., enters his 20-year-old WHL season having finished second among Royals scoring leaders in 2022-23 with 49 points (16G-33A) in 68 games. His 33 assists were the most of any Victoria player this past season.

“Teague brings healthy competition to our lineup,” said Silvertips general manager / head coach Dennis Williams. “He’s had individual success in Victoria and has been in a leadership role.

“We were looking to add another 20-year-old to elevate our upcoming camp and provide good, healthy competition. Teague has a good opportunity to step in grow with our team.”

Originally signed by the Medicine Hat Tigers in September of 2019, the 5-foot-9, 169-pound forward has totalled 74 points (28G-46A) in 146 WHL regular season contests with the Tigers and Royals.

🚨 TRADE NEWS 🚨 We have acquired F Teague Patton ('03) from the Victoria Royals in exchange for a 2026 4th-round pick. Welcome to Silvertip Country, Teague! 📰: https://t.co/lkhN2jJESX pic.twitter.com/Y0S27p5Dxw — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) July 26, 2023