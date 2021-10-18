Sharks prospect Robins named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades forward Tristen Robins has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 17, 2021.

Robins, a prospect of the San Jose Sharks, registered eight points (2G-6A) in three games this past week, moving into the WHL scoring lead with 13 points (3G-10A) as the Blades improved their 2021-22 regular season record to 4-1-1-0.

On Wednesday, October 13, the 19-year-old tallied three points against the Brandon Wheat Kings, opening the scoring 8:51 into the first period before setting up two additional Saskatoon markers. He was named the game’s second star.

Two nights later, Robins collected three more assists in a 4-0 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers, again earning second star honours.

The product of Clear Lake, Man. was the first star in the Blades’ 4-3 victory Saturday, October 16 at Moose Jaw. Robins scored once and added an assist.

Robins was selected by the Sharks in the second round (56th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He signed his entry-level contract with San Jose in January of 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward was originally selected by the Regina Pats in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft and was acquired by the Blades in January of 2018. In 155 career WHL regular season outings with Regina and Saskatoon, Robins has compiled 135 points (55G-80A). He has recorded multi-point games in each of his five appearances with Saskatoon this season.

Robins and the Blades are next in action Friday, October 22 as they open a home-and-home series on the road against the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.