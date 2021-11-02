Sharks prospect Robins named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades forward Tristen Robins has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of October.

Robins, a prospect of the San Jose Sharks, recorded 21 points (7G-14A) in 10 October appearances, leading the WHL in scoring through the first month of the 2021-22 Regular Season.

The product of Clear Lake, Man. registered seven multi-point efforts during the month of October, hitting the scoresheet in all but one of his games played over the past month.

The 19-year-old scored his second career WHL hat trick October 27 against the Moose Jaw Warriors, lighting the lamp three times in a span of 6:16 as part of a 6-2 Blades win. His trio of tallies stands as the fastest hat trick scored in the WHL so far this season.

Of Robins’ 21 points in October, 13 were scored on special teams, including a league-best four short-handed points (1G-3A).

Robins was a second-round selection by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft. He signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks in January of 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward was originally selected by the Regina Pats in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft and was acquired by the Blades in January of 2018. In 160 career WHL regular season outings with Regina and Saskatoon, Robins has compiled 143 points (59G-84A).

Robins and the Blades return to their home ice Wednesday, November 3 when they square off with the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre).

