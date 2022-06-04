Sharks prospect Laroque named captain of Victoria Royals

San Jose Sharks prospect Gannon Laroque has been named the eighth captain in the history of the Victoria Royals.

Laroque is coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which he was named the B.C. Division Defenceman of the Year, leading the Royals defence in scoring with 52 points (10G-42A).

He made his professional debut with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League earlier this spring, and signed an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Sharks earlier this week.

The 18-year-old was selected by San Jose in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“It is an honour to be selected as captain of the Royals,” said Laroque. “I am humbled, and I will continue to work hard alongside my teammates. I am very much looking forward to next year. This adds to the emotions I have had for the past few days. I am really excited.”

“Since joining the Royals as an undrafted free agent, Gannon has demonstrated incredible work ethic, passion, competitiveness, professionalism, and humility,” said Victoria Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price. “He exemplifies all of the traits that we look for in a Victoria Royal.”

“Gannon takes the torch passed along by previous Royals captains which include the likes of Tarun Fizer, Phillip Schultz, Matthew Phillips, Ryan Gagnon, and Joe Hicketts, and will continue to build off of their legacy. We are grateful to have Gannon, along with the leadership group, lead the team into next season,” Price added.

The product of Edmonton, Alta., assumes the captaincy from graduating forward Tarun Fizer, becoming the first Victoria blueliner to be named Royals captain since Ryan Gagnon in the 2016-17 season.

Laroque was originally signed by Victoria in 2019. In 87 career WHL games, all with the Royals, he has compiled 59 points (11G-48A).