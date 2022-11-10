Sharks prospect Beaupit moves to ICE in multi-player swap

The Winnipeg ICE have acquired San Jose Sharks prospect Mason Beaupit from the Spokane Chiefs.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Thursday. Winnipeg also receives an eighth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, while Spokane acquires 17-year-old netminder Dawson Cowan and a trio of WHL Prospects Draft selections.

Beaupit, from Surrey, B.C., was selected by San Jose in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old holds an all-time record of 24-35-6-1 with the Chiefs, along with a 3.83 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and one shutout.

Cowan, who hails from Warren, Man., recorded a shutout in his WHL debut for the ICE March 15, 2022. This season, he has compiled a 3-1-0-0 record to go along with a 2.52 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

“Mason has been a very important player and person to our organization during his time in Spokane,” Chiefs general manager Matt Bardsley said. “While it is difficult to make this trade, we feel it is a great opportunity for him, while enabling us to continue to build our team for this season and the future. We are excited to add Dawson to our team and believe he and Cooper Michaluk can form an excellent tandem over the next few years.”

