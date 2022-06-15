Seven WHL coaches named to staffs for Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team and National Under-17 Program

Seven WHL coaches have been named by Hockey Canada to guide Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, as well as Canada’s national under-17 program for the 2022-23 season.

Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette will serve as an assistant coach for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, while Kelly Guard of the Prince Albert Raiders will act as goaltending coach.

The tournament is slated for July 31-August 6 in Red Deer, Alta.

“We are excited to announce the coaching and support staff that will lead our National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team through selection camp and at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup,” said Tyler Dietrich, senior manager of hockey operations with Hockey Canada. “We know this group will use its CHL experience to help build and a lead a team that will represent Canada with pride and give us the best chance to win gold on home ice in Red Deer in August.”

Mallette has served as head coach of the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) for two seasons (2020-22) after serving six seasons (2014-20) as an assistant. He was named an assistant coach of Team Canada Black for the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, and was the head coach of Team Canada Red at the 2021 Capital City Challenge.

Guard, who like Mallette suited up for the Rockets during his playing days, has held goaltending coach and assistant coach roles with the Raiders since the 2012-13 season. He backstopped Kelowna to the WHL Championship in 2003 and the Memorial Cup in 2004.

Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team will gather in Calgary for selection camp from July 20-23 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park.

On the under-17 side, Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Mark O’Leary has been selected as one of three head coaches for Canada’s three teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White.

Swift Current Broncos head coach Devan Praught and Spokane Chiefs interim head coach Ryan Smith have been named as assistants; Winnipeg ICE assistant coach Byron Spriggs will serve as a goaltending coach while Regina Pats director of hockey operations Landon Watson has also been named to the staff as a video coach.

“The under-17 program is the first step in Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, and we are excited to welcome 15 coaches from across the CHL to help introduce the country’s top young players to our program,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel with Hockey Canada. “All 15 coaches bring a unique skill set, combining international and junior hockey experience, and we look forward to the coaching staff helping deliver a world-class camp for all participants.”

O’Leary has held various coaching roles with the Moose Jaw Warriors since 2012, most recently serving as head coach for parts of the last three seasons (2019-22). He has represented Canada once as a coach, serving as an assistant with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Praught was named head coach of the Swift Current Broncos on March 7 after serving as an assistant coach with the team during the 2021-22 season. He was also an assistant coach with Team Saskatchewan at the 2019 Canada Winter Games and is set to make his international debut behind the bench.

Ryan Smith was named interim head coach of the Spokane Chiefs February 10 10 after serving as an associate coach for the past two seasons (2020-22). He was previously an assistant with the Swift Current Broncos (2015-18) and Medicine Hat Tigers (2018-20).

Spriggs was named to the Winnipeg ICE coaching staff in advance of the 2021-22 WHL season, while Watson has held various roles with the Pats since joining the Club as a hockey analyst and video coach in 2016.

The coaching staff will oversee and lead 100 players at Canada’s national under-17 development camp, set for July 10-16 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. The staffs will also lead Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley and Delta, B.C., Nov. 5-12.

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team and Canada’s national under-17 program, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.