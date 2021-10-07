Senators prospect Greig named Wheat Kings captain

Ottawa Senators Ridly Greig has been named the next captain of the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The 19-year-old forward becomes the 66th captain in franchise history, following in the footsteps of defenceman Braden Schneider who has moved on to professional hockey.

Greig was selected in the first round, 28th overall, by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft, and made his professional debut with the Belleville Senators of the AHL this past spring.

Originally selected eighth overall in the 2017 WHL Draft, the product of Lethbridge, Alta. has amassed 128 points (50G-78A) in 144 appearances with the Wheat Kings.

Oh Captain my Captain! Ottawa Senators prospect, Ridly Greig has been named the 66th Captain in Wheat Kings franchise history!

“Ridly is in his fourth year as a Wheat King and was a part of the leadership group last year in the Hub,” said head coach Don MacGillivray. “He has the respect of his teammates, works hard on and off the ice, understands what it means to be a Wheat King and how you need to prepare to play. We expect him to be an impact player every night and be a great leader for our team.”

“Being the captain and a good leader is something I take real pride in,” said Greig. “It’s an honour to wear this sweater every night and represent this team and this city. I’ve had the privilege of playing with some great captains in my time here in Brandon, and I look to forward to carrying on that legacy.”

The Wheat Kings will name the remainder of the Club’s leadership group at a later date.