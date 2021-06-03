Seattle Thunderbirds to select first overall in 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Seattle Thunderbirds will select first overall in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft following the completion of the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery.
The second WHL U.S. Priority Draft is scheduled to be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
The 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 44 selections, with each WHL Club presented with the opportunity to have two draft selections.
WATCH: 2021 WHL U.S. PRIORITY DRAFT LOTTERY
2021 WHL U.S. PRIORITY DRAFT – ORDER OF SELECTION
|First Round
|Second Round
|1. Seattle Thunderbirds
|23. Moose Jaw Warriors
|2. Lethbridge Hurricanes
|24. Prince Albert Raiders
|3. Winnipeg ICE
|25. Medicine Hat Tigers
|4. Prince George Cougars
|26. Calgary Hitmen
|5. Saskatoon Blades
|27. Vancouver Giants
|6. Swift Current Broncos
|28. Edmonton Oil Kings
|7. Tri-City Americans
|29. Spokane Chiefs
|8. Red Deer Rebels
|30. Kelowna Rockets
|9. Victoria Royals
|31. Everett Silvertips
|10. Kamloops Blazers
|32. Brandon Wheat Kings
|11. Portland Winterhawks
|33. Regina Pats
|12. Regina Pats
|34. Portland Winterhawks
|13. Brandon Wheat Kings
|35. Kamloops Blazers
|14. Everett Silvertips
|36. Victoria Royals
|15. Kelowna Rockets
|37. Red Deer Rebels
|16. Spokane Chiefs
|38. Tri-City Americans
|17. Edmonton Oil Kings
|39. Swift Current Broncos
|18. Vancouver Giants
|40. Saskatoon Blades
|19. Calgary Hitmen
|41. Prince George Cougars
|20. Medicine Hat Tigers
|42. Winnipeg ICE
|21. Prince Albert Raiders
|43. Lethbridge Hurricanes
|22. Moose Jaw Warriors
|44. Seattle Thunderbirds
All 22 WHL Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second last in the second round (43rd overall). This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to have two selections in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.
Players eligible for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be 2006-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Players not selected in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, December 9, 2021, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.