Seattle Thunderbirds to select first overall in 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Seattle Thunderbirds will select first overall in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft following the completion of the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery.

The second WHL U.S. Priority Draft is scheduled to be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 44 selections, with each WHL Club presented with the opportunity to have two draft selections.

2021 WHL U.S. PRIORITY DRAFT – ORDER OF SELECTION

First Round Second Round 1. Seattle Thunderbirds 23. Moose Jaw Warriors 2. Lethbridge Hurricanes 24. Prince Albert Raiders 3. Winnipeg ICE 25. Medicine Hat Tigers 4. Prince George Cougars 26. Calgary Hitmen 5. Saskatoon Blades 27. Vancouver Giants 6. Swift Current Broncos 28. Edmonton Oil Kings 7. Tri-City Americans 29. Spokane Chiefs 8. Red Deer Rebels 30. Kelowna Rockets 9. Victoria Royals 31. Everett Silvertips 10. Kamloops Blazers 32. Brandon Wheat Kings 11. Portland Winterhawks 33. Regina Pats 12. Regina Pats 34. Portland Winterhawks 13. Brandon Wheat Kings 35. Kamloops Blazers 14. Everett Silvertips 36. Victoria Royals 15. Kelowna Rockets 37. Red Deer Rebels 16. Spokane Chiefs 38. Tri-City Americans 17. Edmonton Oil Kings 39. Swift Current Broncos 18. Vancouver Giants 40. Saskatoon Blades 19. Calgary Hitmen 41. Prince George Cougars 20. Medicine Hat Tigers 42. Winnipeg ICE 21. Prince Albert Raiders 43. Lethbridge Hurricanes 22. Moose Jaw Warriors 44. Seattle Thunderbirds

All 22 WHL Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second last in the second round (43rd overall). This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to have two selections in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be 2006-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, December 9, 2021, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.