Seattle Thunderbirds advance to 2023 Western Conference Championship

The Seattle Thunderbirds are the first Club to advance past the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Seattle secured its spot in the 2023 Western Conference Championship Wednesday after completing a four-game sweep of the Prince George Cougars 8-2 at CN Centre.

The Thunderbirds, who hold the top seed in the Western Conference following a Club record 54-win regular season, have yet to lose during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, posting an 8-0 record through the first two rounds.

It’s the fourth time Seattle has reached the third round since 2016, and in each of their three prior visits over that span, the Thunderbirds have advanced to the WHL Championship Series including a memorable post-season run last spring.

Through eight playoff fixtures, Seattle has outscored its opponents 39-9, with a pair of first-round NHL Draft selections leading the way for the Club offensively.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert sits atop the team leaderboard with 16 points (2G-14A), while Arizona Coyotes first-rounder Dylan Guenther leads the team with 10 goals, totalling 15 points through the first two rounds of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

In goal, 2023 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic has been brilliant, posting a miniscule 1.13 goals-against average to go along with a .953 save percentage through eight starts. He’s earned one of his eight playoff victories this spring via the shutout.

The Seattle Thunderbirds await either the Kamloops Blazers or Portland Winterhawks in the 2023 Western Conference Championship series, which will begin at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.