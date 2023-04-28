Seattle Kraken sign Warriors forward Firkus to entry-level contract

The Seattle Kraken have signed Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The NHL Club announced the signing Thursday evening. Firkus was selected by the Kraken in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Firkus, who hails from Irma, Alta., has led the Warriors in scoring each of the past two seasons, setting a new career-high in 2022-23 with 88 points (40G-48A).

He tied a Warriors franchise record during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, collecting 21 points (10G-11A) in 10 games. Of the three Moose Jaw skaters to share the Warriors playoff points record, Firkus accomplished the feat in the fewest games.

Originally selected by Moose Jaw in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Firkus has totalled 184 points (83G-101A) in 167 career WHL regular season games.

Firkus, who turns 19 years of age April 29, is expected to report to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League as they continue their 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs campaign.