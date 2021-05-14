MENU
May 14, 2021

Schneider, Dyck named to Team Canada for 2021 IIHF World Championship

brandon wheat kings vancouver giants
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Brandon Wheat Kings captain Braden Schneider and Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck are both set to represent Canada at the upcoming 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia.

Schneider has been named to the 25-player roster. Dyck will serve as an assistant coach.

Hockey Canada announced its traveling party Friday. The group will travel to Latvia Sunday, May 15.

Schneider, a first-round pick (19th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft, heads overseas after finishing third among WHL defencemen with 27 points (5-22–27) during the 2020-21 season. The 19 year-old also made his professional debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League in February, registering one assist in two games played.

The product of Prince Albert, Sask., has compiled 115 points (21-94–115) in 207 career WHL regular season games, all with Brandon.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound rearguard was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star team at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Dyck completed his third season at the helm of the Giants earlier this week, leading Vancouver to a 12-10-0-0 record. Dyck has twice coached a team to a WHL Conference Championship, doing so with his hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2008 and again with the Giants eleven years later.

Both Schneider and Dyck were part of the Canadian contingent that won a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Dyck was also the head coach of Canada’s entry at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, again winning a silver medal.

Schneider captured a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring twice and adding an assist in seven games played.

The Canadian roster also includes WHL alumni Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Spokane Chiefs, 2014-19), Dillon Dube (Kelowna Rockets, 2014-18), Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels, 2015-19) and Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer, 2008-11).

Canada opens the tournament Friday, May 21 against host Latvia. Their preliminary round schedule also includes games against Finland, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway and the United States.

More News
WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 11
8 hours ago
3:14
RE/MAX WHL Top 10: May 14, 2021
11 hours ago
Meet The Future - Dylan Guenther
12 hours ago
Winterhawks forward Newkirk signs entry-level contract with Islanders
1 day ago
Successful 2020-21 WHL Season highlighted by effective Return to Play protocols
1 day ago
1:08
Mental Health Moments presented by RE/MAX: Alex Swetlikoff
1 day ago