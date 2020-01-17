Savoie named captain of Canada’s Youth Olympic Team

Hockey Canada has named Winnipeg ICE prospect Matthew Savoie as captain of their entry into the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Savoie, a 5-foot-9, 178-pound product of St. Albert, Alta. was selected first overall by the ICE at the 2019 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Appearing in 12 games this season, Savoie has recorded five assists. In 17 games with the Rink Hockey Academy Prep program in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) during the 2019-20 season, Savoie has recorded 42 points (16G-26A).

Six WHL prospects were named to Canada’s roster for the international tournament back in December 2019.

The six-nation tournament will see Canada compete alongside Russia and Denmark in Group B. Canada will face Russia on Saturday, January 18 before taking on Denmark on Sunday, January 19. The United States, Finland, and Switzerland will compete in Group A.

At the conclusion of the round robin, the top two teams in each Group will advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday, January 21.

#YouthOlympics | Team 🇨🇦 to be led by: ©️ • Matthew Savoie

🅰️ • Adam Fantilli

🅰️ • Tristan Luneau