Savoie finishes first overall in Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game on-ice testing

Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie led all 36 CHL skaters in on-ice testing ahead of the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, slated for Wednesday evening in Kitchener, Ont.

The product of St. Albert, Alta. finished first overall, and first in four separate categories in the on-ice sessions, which were held Tuesday.

Savoie, who is listed third among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Season Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, was top of the pack Tuesday in the 30m Forward With Puck, Weave Agility With Puck, Transition Agility and Reaction With Puck drills.

Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon finished first overall in the Reaction drill.

Prince George Cougars netminder Tyler Brennan, the top-ranked North American Goaltender in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings, finished first overall among the four goaltenders taking part in the Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

Brennan finished first in three of the on-ice drills, while Spokane Chiefs netminder Mason Beaupit also came out on top in three categories.

The Sport Testing Combine conducted by the Okanagan Hockey Group offered all players in attendance the opportunity to showcase their individual strengths while gauging their fitness and skill levels among their peers for NHL management and scouts.

On-ice tests included forward and backward sprints, reaction, weave agility, and transition agility drills performed with and without the puck:

Sport Testing scores provide valuable performance benchmarks to coaches and players at all levels of hockey with data collected at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game shared with NHL Central Scouting and distributed to all 32 NHL teams.

The 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, which features 15 WHL players among the 40 NHL Draft-eligible prospects taking part, begins at 6:00 p.m. MT and can be seen live on TSN.

Below are the top three WHL players in each on-ice testing category, with overall rank (where necessary) in parentheses:

ON-ICE TESTING RESULTS – 2022 KUBOTA CHL / NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME

SKATERS OVERALL

• 1 (1) – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 2 – Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

• 3 – Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds

30 M FORWARD

• 1 – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 2 – Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds

• 3 – Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE

30 M FORWARD WITH PUCK

• 1 (1) – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 2 – Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

• 3 – Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds

30 M BACKWARD

• 1 (3) – Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

• 2 – Jordan Gustafson, Seattle Thunderbirds

• 3 – Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers

30 M BACKWARD WITH PUCK

• 1 (3) – Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers

• 2 – Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

• 3 – Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds

WEAVE AGILITY

• 1 (3) – Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

• 2 – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 3 – Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers

WEAVE AGILITY WITH PUCK

• 1 (1) – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 2 – Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors

• 3 – Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds

TRANSITION AGILITY

• 1 (1) – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 2 – Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

• 3 – Josh Filmon, Swift Current Broncos

TRANSITION AGILITY WITH PUCK

• 1 – Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

• 2 – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 3 – Fraser Minten, Kamloops Blazers

REACTION

• 1 (1) – Josh Filmon, Swift Current Broncos

• 2 (2) – Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

• 3 – Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE

REACTION WITH PUCK

• 1 (1) – Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

• 2 – Josh Filmon, Swift Current Broncos

• 3 – Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds

GOALIES OVERALL

• 1 – Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

• 2 – Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

• 3 – Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos

GOALIE PRO AGILITY OHG

• 1 – Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

• 2 – Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

• 3 – Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos

LONG RECOVERY LEFT OHG

• 1 – Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

• 2 – Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

• 3 – Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos

LONG RECOVERY RIGHT OHG

• 1 – Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

• 2 – Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos

• 3 – Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

SHORT RECOVERY LEFT OHG

• 1 – Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

• 2 – Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

• 3 – Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos

SHORT RECOVERY RIGHT OHG

• 1 – Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

• 2 – Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

• 3 – Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos

Y PAD SLIDE TOTAL OHG

• 1 – Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

• 2 – Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

• 3 – Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos