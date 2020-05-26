Saskatoon Blades partnering with Sasktel Centre & Saskatchewan Rattlers to present first-ever Super Sports Saturday

Saskatoon, Sask. – The Saskatoon Blades are partnering up with SaskTel Centre to announce a new initiative alongside the Saskatchewan Rattlers to break SaskTel Centre’s all-time attendance record and, in support of Saskatchewan COVID-19 relief funds.

“We are partnering with the Saskatoon Blades and Saskatchewan Rattlers to bring fans an opportunity to reconnect with our teams, in support of our teams,” said Scott Ford, Executive Director of SaskTel Centre. “The coronavirus pandemic has put live sporting events and our teams in a place of uncertainty this season,” said Ford. “During their regular seasons, the teams contribute financially to a number of local charities and we wanted to team-up to continue to support their goals with a unique promotional event despite the unfortunate inability to host one in-person.”

Super Sports Saturday is a one-day virtual event taking place on Saturday, May 30, where fans will have online access to two legendary games featuring each team; Saskatoon Blades and Saskatchewan Rattlers, as well as behind-the-scenes team content and interviews. Fans will have the chance to win prizes from SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon Blades and Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will be in the “virtual crowd” to break SaskTel Centre’s all-time attendance record of 16,874 [set at Metallica in 2018].

Brad Kraft, Director of Business Operations said, “We are excited to partner with the SaskTel Centre to provide people in Saskatchewan a unique way to support front-line workers!” Kraft continued, “We are eagerly awaiting the day we are able to be back on the court in front of the best fans in the CEBL, but until that time we will do whatever we can to support local and help SaskTel Centre hit a new attendance record!”

“We were gearing up for the playoffs just as this hit so we’re working on something really cool for our fans to enjoy because we know how much they’re missing sports,” exclaimed Tyler Wawryk, Director of Business Operations for the Saskatoon Blades. “We’re thrilled about this initiative from SaskTel Centre. Not only do we get to connect with our fans and deliver a unique experience for them, but to also raise funds and awareness for those in our province most affected by this pandemic, it’s just a terrific idea and we’re grateful to take part alongside SaskTel Centre and the Rattlers.”

Tickets for Super Sports Saturday are $2.00 each (no taxes, no fees). Fans have the option to purchase tickets for both teams.

Each ticket sold counts as a seat in the virtual attendance and is one entry into the prize draws. There is no ticket limit. Fans are encouraged to band together to support the Saskatoon Blades & Saskatchewan Rattlers efforts and our community.

Tickets are on sale now! Use links below to purchase.

Super Sports Saturday: Saskatchewan Rattlers

Super Sports Saturday: Saskatoon Blades