Saskatoon Blades hire Tyler Dietrich as assistant coach

The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the hiring of Tyler Dietrich as the team’s new assistant coach.

36-year-old Dietrich brings 20 years of experience as both a player and coach to the Blades, most notably leading Hockey Canada’s video coaching program for the past four seasons.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity ahead,” said Dietrich, who will be making the move to Saskatoon with his wife and two children. “Knowing the direction that general manager Colin Priestner has the Blades going, and the leadership that Mitch Love provides as the head coach, I anticipate a great season ahead.”

“We’re excited to add Tyler to our coaching staff, and feel his experience along with his time spent on many outstanding and knowledgeable coaching staffs with Hockey Canada will rub off on our players and their overall development,” said Love.

The Vancouver, BC product will take the bench alongside head coach Mitch Love and associate coach Ryan Marsh.

Ryan Keller, who’s been the Blades assistant since 2016, has made the decision to scale back his responsibilities to spend more time with his family, and stay with the team as a skills & development coach.

“I’d also like to thank Ryan Keller and his family for all their hard work and dedication during his four years as a coach with the Saskatoon Blades organization,” added Love. “I have a ton of respect for his knowledge of the game which ultimately left a positive impact on the players who walked through the doors during his time as a Blades coach. We look forward to his continued involvement with our coaching staff in the skill development department of our team.”

Dietrich spent the majority of his junior playing career in the WHL, lacing up with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Everett Silvertips. He teamed up with Love in Moose Jaw, along with Everett, where the two helped the ‘Tips capture the WHL’s Western Conference Championship in 2004.

Dietrich graduated from the WHL alongside Love in 2005, and went on to play four years of Canadian Interuniversity Sport hockey, which is known today as U-Sports. After hanging up his playing days in 2010, Dietrich began his coaching career as the bench boss for the West Vancouver-based Hollyburn Huskies U18 squad.

Following one season with the Huskies, Dietrich made the bold decision to fly overseas to Hungary, where he took up a variety of head coaching positions for the Fehérvár AV19 organization. After five years in Hungary, Dietrich joined Hockey Canada in his present role as video coach.

Since joining the national program, Dietrich has represented Canada on the international stage at the World Cup of Hockey, IIHF World Championships, Olympics, and World Juniors. He’s helped capture four international men’s medals, including World Cup gold in 2016-17. He was also a member of the World Junior Championship winning team last January alongside Love.

“Having both a playing and coaching history with Mitch, I know first hand how passionate he is and how driven we will be as a coaching staff,” added Dietrich. “We will do everything we can to help these players develop and reach their goals.”

The Saskatoon Blades are thrilled to welcome Tyler and his family into the Blades organization and the community.