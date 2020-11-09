Saskatchewan-based WHL Clubs partner to launch Hockey Harvest Lottery

Saskatchewan’s five Western Hockey League teams, in partnership with Great Western Brewing Company, have come together and are proud to launch the first ever Hockey Harvest Lottery in support of player scholarship funds.

The goal of the Hockey Harvest Lottery presented by Great Western Brewing Company is to raise money for each team’s alumni scholarship fund through an online progressive 50/50 beginning on Monday, November 16, 2020. Thanks to the support of Great Western Brewing Company, the total jackpot will begin at $75,000.

“We are thrilled to have Great Western Brewing presenting the Hockey Harvest Lottery,” exclaimed Scott Henbury, vice president of sales with Great Western Brewing. “We value and appreciate our relationships with all of the Saskatchewan-based WHL teams and this gives us a unique opportunity to continue our support.”

Tickets are available for purchase to anyone over the age of 19 that is physically in the province of Saskatchewan at the time of purchase, regardless of their home residence. Ticket sales for the Hockey Harvest Lottery close on December 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CST, with the grand prize draw taking place on December 21st, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. CST in Saskatoon. The grand prize-winning ticket will receive a cash prize of 50 percent of the final jackpot, while the remaining funds will be split evenly between the five clubs, directly funding their player scholarship programs. Tickets purchased prior to 11:59 p.m. CST on November 27 will also be entered in a draw to win a Saskatchewan WHL team jersey prize package, featuring a jersey from all five Saskatchewan WHL teams. The early bird draw will be made on November 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. CST in Saskatoon.

Hockey Harvest Lottery presented by Great Western Brewing Co. Key Dates:

November 16: Ticket sales launch at 12:01 a.m. CST

November 27: Early-bird deadline

November 28: Early-bird draw at 1:00 p.m. CST

December 20: Ticket deadline at 11:59 p.m. CST

December 21: Ticket draw at 1:00 p.m. CST

“The Western Hockey League takes pride in providing a world-class player experience, which includes the most comprehensive scholarship available in North America today,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “What better way for our Saskatchewan-based WHL Clubs to come together than with the creation of the ‘Hockey Harvest Lottery presented by Great Western Brewing Company’ in support of the WHL Scholarship program. By purchasing tickets, Saskatchewan residents will have a chance to win big, and they will also be supporting the academic endeavours of their favourite WHL players.”

For each season played in the Western Hockey League, players are awarded with a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes tuition fees, textbooks, and other compulsory fees. More than 400 players took advantage of their WHL Scholarship during the 2019-20 academic year — many of whom competed for a Saskatchewan-based team.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major financial shortfall for teams across the WHL. Launching this lottery not only gives fans in Saskatchewan a chance to take home some cash during a difficult time, but also help enhance funds in each team’s scholarship fund.

Ticket prices are as follows:

1 ticket for $20

5 tickets for $50

20 tickets for $100

150 tickets for $500

500 tickets for $1000

Tickets will be available for sale beginning November 16, 2020, online through each team’s website, along with WHL.ca. Hockey Harvest Lottery rules and regulations can be found at www.whl.ca/hockeyharvestlotto. Daily jackpot updates and Hockey Harvest Lottery news will be available daily on Twitter at @HockeyHarvest