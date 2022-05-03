Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – May 2, 2022

The Vancouver Giants completed their first-round upset of the top-ranked Everett Silvertips with a 6-3 victory in Game 6 Monday night. The Giants became the first bottom-seeded Club in the Western Conference to knock out the top seed in the opening round of the WHL Playoffs since 2001, when the sixth-seeded Seattle Thunderbirds eliminated the #1 seed Kelowna Rockets.

Here are Monday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Zack Ostapchuk, Vancouver Giants

The reigning WHL Player of the Week, Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk, led the Giants by example Monday. The Vancouver captain scored the game-winning goal, adding four assists for his second outing with five or more points in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Ostapchuk leads the WHL Playoffs in scoring heading into the Second Round, with 16 points (3G-13A) in six games.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Alex Cotton, Vancouver Giants

Detroit Red Wings prospect Alex Cotton put the Giants ahead 2-0 in Game 6 with a goal 3:15 into the opening period, adding an assist on Ostapchuk’s winner. Cotton finished the First Round with 13 points from the Vancouver blueline.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Fabian Lysell, Vancouver Giants

The Boston Bruins prospect played distributor Monday, collecting four assists to finish the opening round of the post-season with 15 points.