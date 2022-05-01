Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – May 1, 2022

The Red Deer Rebels advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs Sunday with a 5-4 triple-overtime victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings in Game 6 of their first-round set. Jayden Grubbe, the Rebels captain, played overtime hero as Red Deer now gets set to face the Edmonton Oil Kings in a best-of-seven series beginning Thursday at Rogers Place.

Here are Sunday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Ben King, Red Deer Rebels

The March McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month, Ben King, scored his side’s first three goals Sunday, finishing with a four-point night as Red Deer slipped past Brandon 5-4 in triple overtime.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Arshdeep Bains, Red Deer Rebels

Vancouver Canucks prospect Arshdeep Bains matched King’s total point tally, chipping in with a goal and three helpers Sunday. Bains found the net at 15:58 of the second period to put Red Deer ahead 4-3, less than a minute after the Wheat Kings had erased a two-goal deficit.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Ridly Greig, Brandon Wheat Kings

Wheat Kings captain and Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig led the way for Brandon Sunday with a pair of goals, lifting the Wheat Kings back into Game 6 after they fell behind by a pair of markers inside the first three minutes. Greig added an assist in Sunday’s contest, winning 27 face-offs along the way.