Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – April 30, 2022

Saturday night featured one solitary contest on the WHL Playoffs schedule, with the Everett Silvertips hosting the Vancouver Giants in an all-important Game 5, with the two Western Conference foes knotted at 2-2 in their best-of-seven series. Key performances from a pair of NHL prospects helped the eighth-seeded Giants stun the Silvertips to take a 3-2 series lead and push the U.S. Division champions to the brink of elimination.

Here are Saturday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Jesper Vikman, Vancouver Giants

The Vegas Golden Knights prospects stood on his head from start to finish, registering a 50-save effort to blank in the Silvertips in a 3-0 win for the Giants. Saturday marked the first 50-save performance of Vikman’s WHL career. His previous career high for saves came back on February 19, when turned aside 49 of 52 shots sent his way in a 4-3 overtime victory at Kamloops.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Adam Hall, Vancouver Giants

The 21-year-old product of Edmonton opened the scoring in the first period, recording his sixth goal of the 2022 WHL Playoffs with a wrist shot from the left wing that evaded Everett Silvertips netminder Braden Holt. The tally gave the Giants a 1-0 lead and stood up as the eventual game-winning goal.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips

The 18-year-old Silvertips rearguard did everything in his power to spur the home team on Saturday night, sending eight shots in on goal. But he was unable to find the back of the net as the Silvertips landed on the wrong side of a 3-0 final in Game 5 against the Giants.