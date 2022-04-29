Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – April 28, 2022

Thursday’s lone game on the 2022 WHL Playoffs schedule saw the Central Division-champion Edmonton Oil Kings win a nail biter over the Lethbridge Hurricanes, advancing to the second round with a four-game sweep of their southern Alberta rival.

Now presenting Thursday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars:

⭐ First Star – Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

The Arizona Coyotes prospect sparked the Oil Kings early in the first period by scoring on a one-timer from his signature spot in the face-off circle. Guenther’s fourth goal in as many games tied the contest 1-1 after the Hurricanes had taken a 1-0 lead 63 seconds into the festivities. The product of Edmonton later added a primary assist on Jakub Demek’s empty-net goal to secure the series sweep.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings

The St. Louis Blues prospect was buzzing all night and logged two secondary helpers when it mattered most, including on Josh Williams’ game-winning and series-clinching power-play effort with 4:03 to go in regulation.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Bryan Thomson, Lethbridge Hurricanes

The 20-year-old veteran netminder battled all night long, turning aside 41 shots to give the Hurricanes a fighting chance with their backs against the wall. The product of Moose Jaw, Sask., made a number of big stops in big moments as the Oil Kings outshot the Hurricanes by a margin of 47-17.