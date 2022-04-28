Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – April 27, 2022

Six of the eight WHL Playoffs series continued on Wednesday, with four teams sitting on the brink of elimination. With unrivalled determination and a hint of desperation coursing through the 12 teams’ veins, spectators were gifted with some stellar performances from a handful of players.

Here are Wednesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars!

First Star – Tikhon Chaika, Prince Albert Raiders

Prince Albert net minder Tikhon Chaika brought his ‘A-game’ to Game Four, setting aside 26 of 27 Winnipeg ICE shots. His performance between the pipes was a main reason Prince Albert lived to see another day in the first round of the WHL Playoffs.

Second Star – Marcus Kallionkieli, Brandon Wheat Kings

Finnish import and Vegas Golden Knights prospect, Marcus Kallionkieli had a stand out performance in Game Four between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Red Deer Rebels. After securing an assist in the first period, Kallionkieli would go on to register the game winning goal in the second and the insurance marker in the third.

Third Star – Adam Kydd, Kelowna Rockets

After going down 3-0 in their series against Seattle, the Kelowna Rockets have guaranteed themselves a Game Five – courtesy of Adam Kydd. The Regina, SK native scored the game-winning WHOA-vertime goal for the Rockets with 4:05 remaining in the first overtime period.