Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – April 26, 2022

Six WHL Playoffs contests dotted the landscape Tuesday, with some exceptional performances around the League as Edmonton, Moose Jaw, Portland, Red Deer, Seattle and Winnipeg ran out winners.

Here are Tuesday’s Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars!

First Star – Mikey Milne, Winnipeg ICE

2022 NHL Draft prospect Mikey Milne got the offence started early for Winnipeg in a 10-1 win at Prince Albert. Milne scored 3:48 into the first period before adding a second goal just under nine minutes later. He completed his hat-trick late in period two as part of a four-point night.

Second Star – Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

The reigning WHL Player of the Week, 2022 NHL Draft prospect Kevin Korchinski scored twice in a four-goal third period for Seattle in a 5-1 triumph at Kelowna. Korchinski added an assist for good measure as part of a three-point evening.

Third Star – Taylor Gauthier, Portland Winterhawks

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Taylor Gauthier stopped all 28 shots he faced for his first career WHL Playoffs shutout, helping the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-0 series lead over the Prince George Cougars with a 2-0 victory Tuesday.