Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – April 23, 2022
We’re through three nights of the 2022 WHL Playoffs with plenty of intrigue on offer ahead of what’s sure to be an exciting week.
Here are Saturday’s Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars!
First Star –Niko Huuhtanen, Everett Silvertips
Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Niko Huuhtanen paced the Silvertips attack Saturday, collecting four points (2G-2A) including a between-the-legs dazzler that stood up as the deciding goal as Everett bested the Vancouver Giants 7-3, evening their best-of-seven series at a game apiece.
Second Star – Lukas Svejkovsky, Seattle Thunderbirds
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky chipped in with a hat-trick, a trio of goals that included a game-winning tally, as the Thunderbirds got past the Kelowna Rockets and took a 2-0 series lead in their first round set.
Third Star – Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors
Yager scored his first two career WHL Playoffs goals, adding an assist for a three-point night as Moose Jaw upended the Saskatoon Blades 5-3. The Warriors lead their Eastern Conference first-round series 2-0.