Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – April 22, 2022

A seven-game Friday served as a busy Night Two of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, with some big performances from around the League.

Friday’s Sandman Three Stars were swept, though, by B.C. Division Clubs. Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven enjoyed a banner night on home ice, while a pair of Vancouver Giants forwards turned in heroic efforts in a come-from-behind, overtime win away from home.

First Star – Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

The Dallas Stars prospect scored a hat-trick and added two assists as Kamloops shut out the Spokane Chiefs in Game One of their first round series. Stankoven’s hat-trick goal was batted out of mid-air, proving the 5-foot-8, 170-pound speedster isn’t just good with his feet, but skilled in hand-eye coordination too.

Second Star – Adam Hall, Vancouver Giants

Giants forward Adam Hall marked his WHL debut with a hat-trick performance as Vancouver captured a 5-4 overtime victory on the road in Everett to take a 1-0 lead in their Western Conference first-round series. The product of Edmonton, Alta. capped off his three-goal game by scoring the overtime winner for the Giants 9:47 into extra time.

Third Star – Fabian Lysell, Vancouver Giants

A Boston Bruins first-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lysell marked his WHL Playoffs debut with a five-point performance. The Swedish sensation assisted on each of Vancouver’s five tallies in its 5-4 overtime victory at Everett, including an extra-time winner from linemate (and Second Star) Adam Hall.