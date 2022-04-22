Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars – April 21, 2022

The 2022 WHL Playoffs are underway, and the Central Division champion Edmonton Oil Kings served notice with a 4-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Game One of their first-round series.

Edmonton captured each of the Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars on opening night of the WHL post-season.

First Star – Carter Souch, Edmonton Oil Kings

Veteran forward Carter Souch earned First Star honours Thursday, opening the scoring in the 2022 WHL Playoffs by cashing in from the low slot 9:30 into the second period.

Second Star – Jakub Demek, Edmonton Oil Kings

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek earned two assists in his WHL Playoffs debut, helping set up Carter Souch’s opening goal Thursday before assisting on Dylan Guenther’s game-winning marker in the second period.

Third Star – Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced to start his WHL Playoffs off on a winning note. His most notable save came in the first period, when he thwarted Lethbridge’s 34-goal man Justin Hall on a breakaway attempt.