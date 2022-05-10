Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 9, 2022

The Edmonton Oil Kings came away with the spoils in Monday’s lone WHL Playoffs contest. Edmonton captain Jake Neighbours ended a back-and-forth affair on a breakaway 7:17 into overtime to hand Edmonton a 5-4 victory over the Red Deer Rebels. The Oil Kings now hold a 3-0 lead in their Second Round best-of-seven set.

Here are Monday’s Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars!

⭐ First Star – Carter Souch, Edmonton Oil Kings

Souch scored a goal and added an assist for Edmonton in Monday’s victory, putting Edmonton ahead 3-1 in the second period with a power-play snipe from the right-wing circle. Souch now has four goals in seven post-season appearances this season with his hometown Oil Kings.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Arshdeep Bains, Red Deer Rebels

The Vancouver Canucks prospect put up a multi-point effort Monday as Red Deer’s offence came alive in Game 3. Bains set up the Rebels’ opening goal from Liam Keeler in the first period before cashing in with his fourth goal of the 2022 WHL Playoffs at 12:50 of the third frame.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings

A first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft, Neighbours proved less than neighbourly on road ice Monday, scoring on a breakaway in overtime to help Edmonton to a 5-4 victory. The product of Airdrie, Alta. now has three career game-winning goals in the WHL Playoffs: all three have come in overtime.