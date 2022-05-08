Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars – May 8, 2022

The Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds had the spotlight as the lone tilt on the calendar Sunday night in WHL Playoffs action. And boy, they didn’t disappoint.

After opening the series with Game 1 in Seattle on Saturday night, the U.S. Division rivalry shifted to Portland for Game 2 on Sunday, and it was the Winterhawks who emerged victorious thanks to some late-game heroics from Gabe Klassen and Jaydon Dureau. With the win, Portland owns a 2-0 series lead over Seattle.

⭐ First Star – Gabe Klassen, Portland Winterhawks

The 18-year-old product of Prince Albert, Sask., served as the hero, converting on a shorthanded effort with only 3:38 to go in regulation, breaking a 1-1 tie with his fourth goal of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Klassen’s tally went on to stand as the game-winning goal.

⭐⭐ Second Star – Taylor Gauthier, Portland Winterhawks

The 21-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., was his usual steady self, giving the Winterhawks the big save when they needed it, including a highlight-reel glove stop early in the third period with a 1-1 tie game still up for grabs. The prospect of the Pittsburgh Penguins turned aside 28 of the 29 shots sent his way for a .966 save percentage on Sunday night.

⭐⭐⭐ Third Star – Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

The 19-year-old product of Coquitlam, B.C., battled all night long for the Thunderbirds, making 29 saves in a losing effort. Eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft (ranked 28th, North American goaltenders), Milic’s biggest save of the night, arguably, came in the second period when he slammed the door on a penalty-shot effort from Detroit Red Wings prospect Cross Hanas.